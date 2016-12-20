Affordable Home Ownership for Low Income Waldo County Residents

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Belfast Free Library - Abbott Room, 106 High Street, Belfast, ME For more information: 207-338-2344; waldocountyhabitat.org

Affordable Home Ownership Forum

Story continues below advertisement.

January 17, 2017 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County, New Ventures Maine, Maine State Housing Authority, and MaineStream Finance will join together for a fun, interactive evening filled with information about how low-income Waldo County residents can become home owners with financing terms that are affordable. The event is co-sponsored by the Belfast Free Library.

Every person deserves the stability and security that comes with affordable, long-term housing solutions, and the workshop will be a chance to learn about a variety of home ownership options. There will be stories from current home owners, and ample time for questions and discussion.

Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County will present on the process for becoming a partner family with Habitat, and this event will mark the “kick off” of the application season for the Spring home build in Waldo County. New Ventures Maine will speak about Family Development Accounts, which offer 4:1 match savings for a down payment. Maine Housing will present on a variety of home ownership and mortgage options for low-income residents, and MaineStream Finance will give an overview of upcoming Homebuyer Education classes.

The workshop will take place in the Abbott Room at the Belfast Free Library on Tuesday, January 17, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Registration is requested, but not required. For more information call 338-2344 or email meg.waldo.habitat@gmail.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →