Affordable Home Ownership for Low Income Waldo County Residents

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Belfast Free Library - Abbott Room, 106 High Street, Belfast, ME For more information: 2073382344; waldocountyhabitat.org

Affordable Home Ownership Workshop

January 17, 2017 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County, New Ventures Maine, Maine State Housing Authority, and MaineStream Finance will join together for a fun, interactive evening filled with information about how low-income Waldo County residents can become home owners with financing terms that are affordable. The event is co-sponsored by the Belfast Free Library.

Every person deserves the stability and security that comes with affordable, long-term housing solutions, and the workshop will be a chance to learn about a variety of home ownership options. There will be stories from current home owners, information for those still in need of credit repair, and ample time for questions and discussion.

Meg Klingelhofer from Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County will present on the process for becoming a partner homeowner with Habitat, and this event will mark the “kick off” of the application season for the Spring home build in Waldo County. Melinda Wildes of New Ventures Maine will speak about Family Development Accounts, which offer 4:1 match savings for a down payment. Wildes will also discuss options for credit repair assistance, and budgeting classes offered through New Ventures Maine. Michelle White of Maine Housing will present on their first time home buyer program, Advantage grants, and options for low income homeowners to purchase a home and “roll in” the cost of certain home improvements; and Heather Massow of MaineStream Finance will give an overview of upcoming Homebuyer Education classes taking place in Waldo County.

Whether you are ready to become a home owner now, or wish to start planning for the future, there will be resources available to help you in reaching your goal of homeownership.

The workshop will take place in the Abbott Room at the Belfast Free Library on Tuesday, January 17, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Free registration is requested for planning purposes, but not required. For more information call 338-2344 or email meg.waldo.habitat@gmail.com

