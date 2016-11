Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: North Brewer Eddington United Methodist Church, 31 Main Road, Eddington, Maine For more information: 207-989-4715; nbeumc.org

Please join us for our AdvenTree Display Wednesdays 5pm to 7pm now thru Christmas at North Brewer Eddington UMC, 31 Main Road Eddington, come in and just “be”.

