Advent Service

Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: 1st Congregational Church of BlueHill, 22 Tenney Hill, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-2891; bluehillcongregational.org

We invite you to join us this Advent as we consider the spiritual tools the first of which is Hope. During these trying times, The Rev. Gary Brinn has prepared an Advent series of services that will consider some of the skills of spiritual fitness: hope, love, joy and peace. Please feel welcome to join us and have your spiritual fitness lifted.

