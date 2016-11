Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, Corner of Holyoke and North Main St., Brewer, Maine

BREWER, Maine — Advent service, 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, corner of Holyoke and North Main St. Service of meditation, scripture and song.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →