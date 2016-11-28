Advent Lessons & Carols followed by Advent Tea

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: St. John's Episcopal Church, 225 French Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-947-0156; stjohnsbangor.org

A traditional candlelit service celebrating the season, followed by a festive Advent Tea

Music by Messiaen, Palestrina, Hassler, and Bach as well as contemporary carol settings by Skempton, Aspaas, Poston, Archer, Blackwell, Martin and Gardner

100% of all donations received benefit

Penquis Community Action Program for Heating and Fuel Assistance

Child Care Provided

