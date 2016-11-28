Advent Lessons & Carols followed by Advent Tea

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: St. John's Episcopal Church, 225 French Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-947-0156; stjohnsbangor.org
A traditional candlelit service celebrating the season, followed by a festive Advent Tea
Story continues below advertisement.
Sunday, December 4, 4:00 pm
Music by Messiaen, Palestrina, Hassler, and Bach as well as contemporary carol settings by Skempton, Aspaas, Poston, Archer, Blackwell, Martin and Gardner
100% of all donations received benefit
Penquis Community Action Program for Heating and Fuel Assistance
Child Care Provided
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →