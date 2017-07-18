Advanced Techniques for Working with Complex Families

By Steve Nesky
Posted July 18, 2017, at 10:19 a.m.

Friday, May 4, 2018 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Sweetser, 329 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine

For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php

This workshop will utilize play therapy techniques to explore the dynamics within families who have experienced complex trauma. This advanced workshop will also provide techniques to work with families where there are challenges with attachment. Techniques will be explored to help clients (children and adults) successfully cope with difficult experiences. The workshop will provide practical and strength-based hands-on play therapy techniques. Prerequisites: Please provide the Training Institute (via snail

mail or email) with attendance certificates of prior attendance at both a

trauma-informed Play Therapy workshop and a trauma-informed CBT workshop before registering for this session.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Lincoln, state police at scene of standoff in LincolnLincoln, state police at scene of standoff in Lincoln
  2. Cap’s Tavern fire deemed arsonCap’s Tavern fire deemed arson
  3. Bride-to-be called 911 for help and was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officerBride-to-be called 911 for help and was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer
  4. Plan to revitalize poor Maine county includes indoor hockey rinkPlan to revitalize poor Maine county includes indoor hockey rink
  5. Rockport woman, 63, dies in midcoast motorcycle crash

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs