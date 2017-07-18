Advanced Techniques for Working with Complex Families

Friday, May 4, 2018 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Sweetser, 329 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine
For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php
This workshop will utilize play therapy techniques to explore the dynamics within families who have experienced complex trauma. This advanced workshop will also provide techniques to work with families where there are challenges with attachment. Techniques will be explored to help clients (children and adults) successfully cope with difficult experiences. The workshop will provide practical and strength-based hands-on play therapy techniques. Prerequisites: Please provide the Training Institute (via snail
mail or email) with attendance certificates of prior attendance at both a
trauma-informed Play Therapy workshop and a trauma-informed CBT workshop before registering for this session.
