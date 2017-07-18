Advanced Clinical with Supervision

By Steve Nesky
Posted July 18, 2017, at 10:23 a.m.

Friday, May 11, 2018 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Sweetser, 329 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine

For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php

Research affirms that the only consistent measure of success in the outcomes of therapeutic treatment is the quality of the relationship between client and clinician and the client’s perception of the relationship. Given that the counselor/client relationship can be viewed as a parallel process of the clinical supervision relationship, how do we provide for growth and professional development of supervisees and measure the outcomes? This workshop will explore our perceptions and conceptualization of clinical

supervision and leadership. We will explore intergenerational issues, boundaries, ethics and the impact of technology on the supervisory relationship.

