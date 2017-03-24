Adult Daycare Center Opens in Presque Isle

Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s Disease or other cognitive impairments who needs constant attention is difficult. Family caregivers, especially seniors caring for their spouses, may be overwhelmed by the amount of work they face to care for their loved ones. The Aroostook Agency on Aging, with the support of the United Way of Aroostook, Maine Community Foundation and Maine Health Access Foundation has started a new service to provide these caregivers with the break they need.

Adult day care has just become available at The Gathering Place, the agency on aging’s senior center in Presque Isle. On Tuesday and Thursday 10 AM – 2 PM, the center offers people struggling with memory loss a safe and caring environment, time away from the primary caregiver and the opportunity to do things with others who may have the same challenges. The caregiver gets some time to shop and run other errands, have lunch with a friend or just stay home alone and unwind from the stress.

The program has trained staff and volunteers with experience and a passion for the work they do. The center is licensed by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to strict safety standards. The program includes a nutritious meal, social activity and fellowship, exercise, games, reading and discussions, art and music. Future plans include the possibility of a support group for the caregivers.

There are no government grants to help with the cost of operation of the service so a fee must be charged. It is a more affordable solution than in-home care, assisted living or a nursing home. Staff of the agency help caregivers determine if there is a funding source such as the Veteran’s Administration or the Maine Home-based Care Program that might help with payment.

To learn more contact Heidi James, the coordinator of the adult daycare service, by calling 764-6185.

