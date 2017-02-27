Adrienne, Bell, van der Ven at DIAA’s 5th ART matters 2 Session, ‘Collaboration’

Sunday, March 5, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Deer Isle Artists Association, 15 Main St. , Deer Isle, Maine For more information: 2073483129; deerisleartists.com

(Deer Isle, Maine) – The Deer Isle Artists Association presents Maine artists Karen Adrienne, Mark Bell and Simon van der Ven at the fifth ART matters 2 session at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, at the Deer Isle gallery.

Though recognized for their individual work as potters, sculptors, painters and printmakers, they often collaborate with other artists. They will show their work and discuss it with each other, then the audience will join the discussion. DIAA Board Member Hub White will serve as moderator.

The popular ART matters 2 sessions continue to draw large audiences and lively discussions.

About the Artists:

Karen Adrienne, an art professor at the University of Maine at Augusta, founded ARTDOGS Studios. She is inspired by the power, beauty and vitality of water. Her current work incorporates her love of printmaking and the unique qualities of a printing press.

Mark Bell came to the Blue Hill peninsula in 1984 to be an assistant to Cynthia Bringle and James Lawton in the clay studio at the Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, where he still participates in the high school mentor program. He has been making pots for over 42 years, and he has collaborated with Steve Tobin and Mary Howe. He is now working with Simon van der Ven and William Irving.

Simon van der Ven spent 20 years as an art educator and now works full time in his home studio in Lincolnville making pottery, sculpture, paintings and prints with a strong connection to his surroundings. He is married to Kate Braestrup, with whom he shares six delightful grown children.

The program begins at 1:30 pm, and each artist has a short time to speak. When all are done, the artists will talk with each other for a period of time followed by an open discussion with the audience. A reception follows with 44 North Coffee, tea and homemade cake.

ART matters is in its second year as a winter discussion series among artists and residents of Deer Isle. The DIAA intends ART matters 2 as a way to enable artists to talk with each other, to keep the gallery alive in winter and to have people learn about what, why and how artists create. Nineteen artists are participating in the six sessions of ART matters 2 this year.

Founded in 1972, the Deer Isle Artists Association is a member-run nonprofit organization committed to creating and exhibiting art. Our more than 100 members include painters, sculptors, printmakers, jewelers, fiber artists, photographers, ceramicists and other artists.

Images: Adrienne, WaterWorks Midnight; Bell, Collaboration with Simon van der Ven, photo by Rusty Gossard; Simon van der Ven, Unnamed.

