Addiction in the Family – Monthly Support Group for Families

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Bangor Area Recovery Network, 142 Center Street, Brewer, Maine
For more information: (207) 561-9444; facebook.com/BARN142/
The BARN will be host to a new monthly support Group called Addiction in the Family. Join us the first Wednesday of each month to discuss, share and support each other as we navigate the challenges of supporting a family member struggling with alcoholism/substance use disorder. Each month we will have a brief guest speaker and plenty of time to share in a safe, anonymous setting. Please check the BARN’s website and Facebook page for announcements about monthly guest speakers.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →