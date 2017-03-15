Thursday, March 30, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME
For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/acrylic-painting-6-week-artist-series-tickets-32627420493
Starts March 30th in Yarmouth (Thursdays, from 9am to Noon for 6 weeks)
Acrylic is a wonderful media for painting, whether you are a new or advanced artist. It provides endless range of texture and effects. Acrylic paint is full of versatility, bright, bold colors and offers opacity. Because acrylic is water based, it dries quickly and allows you to paint right over the previous layer, which is convenient for the beginners to cover the mistakes, and great for the advanced artist for creating layering effects. We’ll cover landscapes, seascapes, and other scenes throughout the six weeks.
Fee: $195 for 6 weeks, or $40 per class. Call (207) 847-4060 for drop-in availability. Workshop fee does not include materials. Click here for a list of recommended supplies. A supply kit can also be requested through Artascope.
About the Instructor:
Along with her years of teaching experience, our instructor, Varvara Harmon, is an international award winning artist and the author of many art instruction books. View more of her work at http://www.varvaraharmon.com. Cover image copyrighted by Varvara Harmon.
