Acorn Craft at the Jesup

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, ME For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Join Youth Services Librarian Mae Corrion for an intergenerational family craft at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. Make either a Santa Claus acorn ornament or a bird in a nest out of acorns. This is the first of three crafting programs to be held over the winter.

Story continues below advertisement.

This craft is free and open to the public and is recommended for ages five and up. For more information, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or mcorrion@jesuplibrary.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →