Accomplished musicians to perform in Steuben

Sunday, April 16, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Eagle Hill Institute, 59 Eagle Hill Road (off Dyer Bay Road), Steuben, Maine
For more information: 207-546-1219; eaglehill.us/concerts.
Anatole Wieck and Chiharu Naruse will perform Saturday, April 15, at Eagle Hill Institute in Steuben.
A wine reception with appetizers begins at 4:30 p.m. with the concert scheduled for 5 p.m. An optional dinner is set for 7 p.m.
This program will feature Wieck on violin and viola and Naruse on piano performing works by Mozart, Schubert and Bartok.
Born in Latvia, Wieck received his first musical education in Riga and Moscow. In the United States since 1973, he studied violin and viola at the Juilliard School of Music in New York City, where he completed his doctorate in musical arts. He also studied baroque interpretation with Carol Lieberman at Boston University.
He plays baroque viola, viola d’amore and baroque violin. Since 1986, Wieck has taught upper strings at the University of Maine and conducted the University of Maine Orchestra. He has performed and conducted in Europe, North and South America, and has participated in chamber music festivals all over the world.
He performs regularly with the Baroque Orchestra of Maine and is director of the String Program at Maine Summer Youth Music at the University of Maine. In 2010, he co-founded the Chamber Music Institute (CMI) with his Juilliard classmate Akiko Hirose-Silver.
Naruse holds a master’s degree in music performance and a master’s degree in music instruction from the Hochschule für Musik Hanns Eisler in Berlin. She has performed throughout the world in recitals.
In the spring of 2002, Naruse moved to the United States to study under Frank Glazer. Since her arrival, she has given several recitals at Bates College, collaborated with the Portland String Quartet, DaPonte String Quartet and Frank Glazer, performed Beethoven’s Fifth Piano Concerto, Mozart Piano Concerto K466 and the Rachmaninoff Second Piano Concerto with the Augusta Symphony and concert toured Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with the Maine Pro Musica ensemble under conductor Janna Hymes.
In 2014, Chiharu was invited to perform at the Parma Music Festival. Her solo performance work by Sergio Corvertti was selected to be on a CD, released in June 2015. This recording is now available on iTunes and Spotify.
Naruse is also a music teacher, chamber music coach, music competition adjudicator and accompanist, with many of her students receiving competition prizes. She currently a faculty member at Bates College and the Portland Conservatory of Music.
The optional dinner will feature a mixed green salad, chicken tetrazini in a light sherry cream sauce,or carrot/mushroom toasted tofu tiane, basmati rice, oven roasted vegetables, apple crisp with vanilla ice cream and coffee or tea.
Recital tickets are $17 at the door, $15 with 24-hour advance purchase or $13 for dinner guests. For more information or reservations, call 207-546-1219 or email joerg@eaglehill.us. The concert schedule can be found at https://www.eaglehill.us/concerts.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →