Access to Health Care Forum June 15 in Camden

Thursday, June 15, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: First Congregational Church of Camden, 55 Elm St., Camden, Maine
For more information: 207-236-4821; camdenucc.org
Access to Health Care will be the topic of a free public forum at First Congregational Church, 55 Elm St. in Camden, on Thursday, June 15, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The forum, sponsored by the church’s Faith and Public Issues Task Force, will be held in the Pilgrim Room, a meeting room accessible from the church parking lot.
The Access to Health Care forum will be an examination and discussion of what we are called to do if we are committed to a faith-inspired moral vision of a health care system that offers health, wholeness, and human dignity for all.
The format includes two speakers, followed by up to 60 minutes of Q&A and discussion. Featured speakers will be Wendy Wolf, M.D., recently retired founding president and CEO of the Maine Health Access Foundation, the state’s largest private health philanthropy, and Roy Hitchings, former CEO of Pen Bay Medical Center. Dr. Wolf will compare the impact on Mainers of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) with that of its recently proposed, hotly disputed replacement. Roy Hitchings will challenge the audience to think about “Health care access—a right or a privilege?”
Both speakers will address the critical decisions facing Americans regarding health insurance coverage and the impact of legislation on accessing needed care. Pastor Deb Jenks will provide a Biblical context.
For more information, contact the church office at 236-4821.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →