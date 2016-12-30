Acadia Winter Festival 2017 February 10, 2017 @ 8am – February 12, 2017 @ 5pm

Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park, 9 Atterbury Circle, Winter Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-288-1310; acadiawinterfestival.org

Winter Harbor, ME 04693 Find your winter! Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park is hosting the Acadia Winter Festival 2017, February 10 -12, on the Schoodic Institute campus in Winter Harbor. New and interesting indoor and outdoor winter activities await you! Enjoy park science right here in Acadia on the Schoodic Peninsula. Many day programs and fun with overnight meal and lodging options available too! Be sure to visit www.acadiawinterfestival.org and www.schoodicinstitute.org Also visit our FaceBook page as well for all the details. We hope to see you in February!

Call: 207-288-1310 for more information.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →