Acadia Community Theater to Host Fairy Tale Ball

Saturday, April 1, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Neighborhood House, 1 Kimball Road, Northeast Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-479-0354; acadiacommunitytheater.net
For Immediate Release: March 14, 2017
Contact: Keri Hayes
Acadia Community Theater Board
207.479.0354
kerishme18@gmail.com
Northeast Harbor, ME — A princess, a green ogre, a talking donkey, a handsome puppet, a cat wearing boots! Who knows what fanciful creatures you will meet at A Fairy Tale Ball.
Come find out for yourself at this fundraising event hosted by Acadia Community Theater from 7:00-10:00 pm on Saturday, April 1 at Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.
One thing is for sure…the popular local band Clusterfunk is coming out of retirement to provide dance-worthy music…no fooling!
Take selfies with Shrek and Princess Fiona and enjoy previews of songs from the upcoming production of Shrek, The Musical. There will be a costume contest for all ages with judging taking place at 8:00. Free Shrek tickets are up for grabs as prizes. Winners of our writing contest will be announced. This is a family-friendly event with fun for all ages.
Snacks, desserts and non-alcoholic beverages will be available. There may even be a parfait bar – everyone loves parfaits! Bring your own adult beverages. Tickets are available at the door for $10 per person or $25 per family.
A Fairy Tale Ball is a fundraiser for Acadia Community Theater, a non-profit theater group that seeks to enrich the lives of individuals, families and the community by encouraging growth and expression in theater arts and by providing live performances on and around Mount Desert Island. Among other things, proceeds from this event will help to fund our new scholarship program for one high school senior and one younger person interested in pursuing further education in performing arts.
For more information on this event, Shrek, and other ACT activities, visit www.acadiacommunitytheater.net or find ACT on Facebook. Questions can be sent to acadiacommunitytheater@gmail.com.
