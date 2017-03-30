Acadia Community Theater Presents, “Shrek, The Muscial”

Friday, April 7, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, April 8, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 9, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Mount Desert Island High School, 1081 Eagle Lake Road, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-479-0354; acadiacommunitytheater.net
Non-profit theater group, Acadia Community Theater (ACT) will perform Shrek, The Musical April 7th-9th at Mount Desert Island High School and April 14th-15th at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor. Based on the DreamWorks Animation movie, the musical tells the story of the ogre, Shrek, who travels with his friend Donkey to rescue a princess so that she can marry a king and break a curse through true love’s first kiss. Along the way, Shrek and Donkey meet a variety of unusual fairy tale characters, face a fire-breathing dragon, and learn life’s greatest lessons.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, children ages 12 and under, and active military. All shows are open seating. Performances are at 7 p.m. on April 7th and 8th and 2 p.m. on April 9th at MDI High School. The show moves to the Criterion Theatre the following weekend and will be performed at 7 p.m. on April 14th and 15th as well as a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. on the 15th. Tickets can be purchased at the door or reserved in advance via the “Store” on the ACT website, www.acadiacommunitytheater.net. For more information, contact acadiacommunitytheater@gmail.com.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →