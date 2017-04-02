Acadia Choral Society Presents “Rest and Rejoicing” Spring 2017 Concert Series

Sunday, May 14, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Saint Andrew Lutheran Church, 175 Downeast Highway, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-288-4884; acadiachoralsociety.org
Mark your calendars now for the Acadia Choral Society’s Spring 2017 concerts, on Saturday, May 6th at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 7th at 3 p.m., at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in Bar Harbor, and on Sunday, May 14th at 3 p.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Ellsworth. The performances will feature two major choral works: Requiem by Gabriel Faure’ and Te Deum by Marc-Antoine Charpentier.
The chorus is delighted to announce its guest conductor for this season, Douglas Beck. Douglas’s rich musical background includes degrees from the Peabody Conservatory of Music at Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore. He has directed church and community choirs of all ages throughout North America and Europe, from Ottawa to New York and London to Cologne. In his own words:
“It is both an honor and a privilege to guest conduct the Acadia Choral Society’s 2017 Spring Program, ‘Rest and Rejoicing’. It is a true joy to conduct this fine choral ensemble in this thematic program that covers the gamut of the experience of all of life.
The version of Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem that you will hear dates from 1887. It is known that the composer was deeply affected by the death of his father in 1885 and his mother in 1887, but he makes no mention of a direct relationship between those deaths and this work. Further, Fauré’s is not a setting of a full Requiem Mass as is the case of Mozart’s or Verdi’s. What those composers’ settings are to stormy drama, Fauré’s is to sublime transcendence. Of it, the composer wrote: ‘It is gentle in character, like myself.’ Fauré’s setting links life in the present to the promise of the light, hope and essence of life to come. In so doing, this work is rooted more in life’s present and future possibilities than in any past narrative.
Though not known for certain, scholars are in some agreement that Marc-Antoine Charpentier’s (1643-1704) Te Deum is one of his later works. Some suggest that this work is Charpentier’s tribute to a French victory in the 1692 Battle of Steinkirk. The familiar “Prelude” is a favorite choice for bridal processions. In all likelihood, brides would be surprised to hear that their procession-of-choice is the opening theme to a hymn of battle victory! What is known for certain is that the Te Deum text is a Hymn of Praise. This hymn is often associated with the daily worship in the monastic tradition. The text dates to the year 387. Its authorship is often credited jointly to Augustine of Hippo and Ambrose, Bishop of Milan. Roughly following the outline of the Apostle’s Creed, this hymn unites the voices of Saints present, Saints past and Saints future in the reconciliation and restoration of all things.
I think I speak for all of us affiliated with this performance when I say that, in this same spirit, we are thrilled to unite our own hearts and voices with you, our audience, in this performance.” – Douglas A. Beck, ACS Guest Conductor Acadia Choral Society will be joined by soloists Joshua Miller, Katelyn Parker Bray and Joe Cough, as well as a small orchestra. The chorus’s Assistant Director, Kimberly Maney Haller, will accompany on the organ.
Tickets for the May concerts are available for a suggested donation of $15 at Sherman’s Books & Stationery and FIORE Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars, both in Bar Harbor; the Northeast Harbor Library; the Southwest Harbor Public Library; and the SevenArts gallery in Ellsworth. Tickets are also available from chorus members. Tickets for the Ellsworth concert are limited; therefore, advance purchase for that performance is recommended. For additional information visit www.acadiachoralsociety.org.
FIORE Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars, and Bar Harbor Savings & Loan are corporate sponsors of the Acadia Choral Society.
