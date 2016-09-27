Acadia Centennial Lecture Series presents College of the Atlantic President Darron Collins ‘92

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: College of the Atlantic - Thomas S. Gates, Jr. Community Center, 105 Eden st., Bar Harbor, Maine For more information: coa.edu/calendar/#event_id/14253/view/event

COA President Darron Collin ’92 presents, “Our National Parks: A Petri Dish for Understanding the Blurred Boundary between Humanity and Nature.”

Story continues below advertisement.

In this talk, Collins will reflect on the future of conservation in the United States and on protected areas globally. He will draw on his years of experience as a conservationist working with World Wildlife Fund in Mongolia and the Amazon Basin and will explore the roles human being have played and will play in the management of the environment.

The Acadia Centennial Lecture Series is held in celebration of Acadia National Park’s Centennial. Visit acadiacentennial2016.org for more information.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →