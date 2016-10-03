A,B,C’s of Medicare

By Angela Wilkinson
Posted Oct. 03, 2016, at 9:01 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Bangor High School, 885 Broadway, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-992-5522; bangor.coursestorm.com/searchResults?search=medicare

When: Oct. 5th from 6-7pm

Where: Bangor High School 885 Broadway, Bangor, Me. 04401

Free, educational workshop.

During this presentation, we will cover the basics of Medicare Health Plans and specifically: eligibility, original Medicare (Parts A & B), Medicare Part C (Medicare Advantage Plans), Medicare Part D (Medicare Drug Plans). We will also discuss Medicare Supplement Plans and explain the difference between these plans and Medicare Advantage Plans. If you are turning 65 within the next year, or are just interested in learning more about Medicare Health Plans, you cannot afford to miss this training session!

