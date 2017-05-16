Abbe Museum at Sieur de Monts Spring opens for the season

By Heather Anderson
Posted May 16, 2017, at 8:25 a.m.

Thursday, May 25, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Abbe Museum, Sieur de Monts Spring in Acadia National Park, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: 2072883519; abbemuseum.org/events

The Abbe Museum’s trailside location at Sieur de Monts Spring in Acadia National Park officially opens for the season on Thursday, May 25th and is open daily, 10 am to 5 pm, through early October. Visit the downtown Bar Harbor location (26 Mount Desert St) to get your Sieur de Monts ticket price deducted from admission.

