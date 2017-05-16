Abbe Museum Annual Meeting

By Heather Anderson
Posted May 16, 2017, at 8:33 a.m.

Friday, June 2, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Abbe Museum, 26 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-288-3519; abbemuseum.org/events

The Abbe Museum’s Board of Trustees cordially invites you to the 2017 Abbe Museum Annual Meeting on Friday, June 2, from 5-7 pm.

Meet the Abbe Staff and Board of Trustees, check out the new exhibit Twisted Path IV: Vital Signs, meet the new Education Team, and get a peek at what’s to come for the rest of the year. A special guest speaker is planned those details will be announced soon – visit www.abbemuseum.org/events for info.

Please RSVP by May 29th to RSVP@abbemuseum.org or call 207-288-3519.

Image: NicotianaTabacum by Chris Pappan, featured in Twisted Path IV: Vital Signs only at the Abbe Museum in 2017.

