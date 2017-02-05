AAUW 66th Annual Book Sale

By Fahaines
Posted Feb. 05, 2017, at 8:57 p.m.

Saturday, April 8, 2017 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Universal Fellowship Church, 82 Main St., Orono, Maine

For more information: 2078664494; penobscotvalley-me.aauw.net/

This annual book sale has a wide variety of books with an emphasis on fiction, children’s books, and the humnities. Snacks are also available. Proceeds of this nonprofit fundrasier of the Penobscot Valley American Association of University Women go to the education of women and girls.

8:00 AM- 2:00 PM – free

7:30 AM – 8:00 AM – Early Birds- $10

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Family of missing Sanford woman offers $5,000 rewardFamily of missing Sanford woman offers $5,000 reward
  2. Select potato growers trying soil fumigation for McCain FoodsSelect potato growers trying soil fumigation for McCain Foods
  3. The FCC is stopping 9 companies from providing subsidized internet to the poor
  4. This young Mainer’s video game passion earned him a college scholarshipThis young Mainer’s video game passion earned him a college scholarship
  5. Midcoast company to build prototype turbine enginesMidcoast company to build prototype turbine engines

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs