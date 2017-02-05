AAUW 66th Annual Book Sale

Saturday, April 8, 2017 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Universal Fellowship Church, 82 Main St., Orono, Maine For more information: 2078664494; penobscotvalley-me.aauw.net/

This annual book sale has a wide variety of books with an emphasis on fiction, children’s books, and the humnities. Snacks are also available. Proceeds of this nonprofit fundrasier of the Penobscot Valley American Association of University Women go to the education of women and girls.

8:00 AM- 2:00 PM – free

7:30 AM – 8:00 AM – Early Birds- $10

