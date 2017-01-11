AARP SMART DRIVER SEMINAR REFRESHER COURSE

Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center is pleased to co-sponsor the AARP Smart Driver Seminar with Lincoln County TRIAD on Friday, January 20, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The AARP Driver Safety Program was developed by the AARP in 1979. This program is a driver refresher course especially designed to meet the needs of older drivers. It covers such issues as: age-related physical changes, declining perceptual skills, local driving problems, license renewal requirements, and much more. AARP instructor, Joyce Polyniak will be teaching the course at Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center, 521 Main Street in Damariscotta.

Joyce looks forward to “reminding mature members of our community of the skills and techniques that they may have once learned and to give them updated information on the rules of the road”. Class size is limited to the first 15 community members (age 50 and above) who register. AARP charges $20.00 for the program; however, the tuition for AARP members who bring their AARP cards is only $15.00 per person. You need not be an AARP member to take the course. All participants who successfully complete the course are eligible for a reduction in automobile insurance premiums.

There is a half-hour break scheduled for your brown bag lunch. To reserve you seat call 563-1363. Seasonal residents and winter visitors are always welcome.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →