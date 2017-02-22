AARP Maine’s Women, Work, & Caregiving

By Audrey Co
Posted Feb. 22, 2017, at 12:18 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Bangor YMCA, 17 Second Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-947-4543

The women of AARP Maine invite you to join us for a conversation about Women, Work, & Caregiving

Did you know that 178,000 caregivers are taking care of their friends and family each year in Maine? Most of these caregivers are women; many are also working and raising kids. Maybe you are a caregiver, or see yourself in this role in the future.

Please join us for an evening of rich discussion and information sharing!

Wednesday, March 8th, from 5:30 – 7:30pm

We will share resources for caregivers as well as discuss policy proposals for the 2017th legislative session.

Hosts:

Lori Parham, State Director AARP Maine

Durell Buzzini, CFP First Vice President – Wealth Management, UBS Financial Services

Kristen Ismail, CFP Vice President – Wealth Management, UBS Financial Services

Held at the Bangor YMCA Isaac Farrar Mansion

17 2nd Street, Bangor, ME 04401

Food & Drinks will be served.

Please RSVP by March 2nd to:

melissa.i.adams@ubs.com or me@aarp.org

Melissa Adams at 207-947-4543

