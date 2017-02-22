AARP Maine’s Women, Work, & Caregiving

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bangor YMCA, 17 Second Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-947-4543
The women of AARP Maine invite you to join us for a conversation about Women, Work, & Caregiving
Did you know that 178,000 caregivers are taking care of their friends and family each year in Maine? Most of these caregivers are women; many are also working and raising kids. Maybe you are a caregiver, or see yourself in this role in the future.
Please join us for an evening of rich discussion and information sharing!
Wednesday, March 8th, from 5:30 – 7:30pm
We will share resources for caregivers as well as discuss policy proposals for the 2017th legislative session.
Hosts:
Lori Parham, State Director AARP Maine
Durell Buzzini, CFP First Vice President – Wealth Management, UBS Financial Services
Kristen Ismail, CFP Vice President – Wealth Management, UBS Financial Services
Held at the Bangor YMCA Isaac Farrar Mansion
17 2nd Street, Bangor, ME 04401
Food & Drinks will be served.
Please RSVP by March 2nd to:
melissa.i.adams@ubs.com or me@aarp.org
Melissa Adams at 207-947-4543
