AAA Northern New England, and Local Law Enforcement Team Up to Offer Free VIN Etching Service in Bangor

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: AAA Northern New England, 339 Griffin Road, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-942-8287
AAA Northern New England is partnering with the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department and the Bangor Police Department to offer a free Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) etching theft prevention service to the public. The VIN etching service will be available at the AAA Bangor Headquarters (339 Griffin Rd, Bangor) on Tuesday, August 1st, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM. While vehicles are being etched motorists can visit the AAA office to win door prizes, enjoy light refreshments, learn about travel specials and sign-up for AAA’s free ID theft monitoring service.
VIN etching is chemically stenciling the VIN number permanently and discreetly onto all of the windows of a vehicle. Law enforcement encourages VIN etching and says it often serves as a deterrent to car theft. The process takes approximately 15 minutes per vehicle. Professional installation can cost as much as $100.00 or more for the service – AAA Northern New England is offering this service for free. This is available as a public service and is available to AAA members and non-members alike.
