AAA is hosting free car care clinics throughout Maine

Bangor: Tuesday, September 27th, AAA Branch Office , 339 Griffin Rd. Augusta: Wednesday, September 28th, AAA Branch Office, Turnpike Plaza Mall Auburn: Thursday, September 29th, AAA Branch Office, Shaw’s Plaza, Center St. Brunswick: Friday, September 30th, AAA Branch Office, Merrymeeting Plaza, 147 Bath Rd Story continues below advertisement.

AAA Northern New England will be hosting free car care clinics during this week in Maine. AAA automotive professionals tour each of the Northern New England states performing pre-winter vehicle check-ups that include checking: tires, fluid levels, windshield wipers, battery, charging system, brakes, lights, belts, and hoses.

All too often vehicle maintenance falls through the cracks of daily and monthly routines. “Properly preparing your vehicle for upcoming winter weather is essential for safe driving and will greatly decrease the chances of your vehicle leaving you stranded in the cold,” said Tom Giasson, Manager of AAA Approved Auto Repair and Auto Buying Services. “Many of the most common driving emergencies can be easily avoidable by preparing your vehicle for the winter season,” Giasson added. The AAA Mobile Battery Service will be on-site at the free clinics, with technicians ready to test your battery and charging system, and if necessary, replace your vehicle’s battery at our member-friendly price.

Make it a point to stop by one of AAA’s Free Car Care Clinics to have your vehicle checked out by AAA’s Automotive Service Excellence Certified Technicians. No appointment is necessary.

Make it a point to stop by one of AAA’s Free Car Care Clinics to have your vehicle checked out by AAA’s Automotive Service Excellence Certified Technicians. No appointment is necessary. Car Care Clinics will be held in various locations across Maine during the months of September and October.

As North America’s largest motoring and leisure travel organization, AAA provides 54 million members with travel, insurance, financial, and automotive-related services. Operating 19 offices throughout Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, AAA Northern New England is a not-for-profit, fully tax-paying corporation and a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Today, AAA members benefit by roadside assistance, insurance products and services, travel agency, financial products, automotive pricing and buying programs, automotive testing and analysis, trip-planning services, and highway and transportation safety programs. Information about these products and services is available by visiting www.AAA.com

For more information about AAA Car Care Month activities in your area visit; AAA Care Clinics

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →