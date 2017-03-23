A World in Disarray

By Gillian French
Posted March 23, 2017, at 3:23 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Witherle Memorial Library, 41 School Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: (207) 326-4375; witherle.lib.me.us

The discussion, led by former ambassador Barbara Griffiths, will focus on the new Administration’s foreign policy in the context of the existing world order and U.S. leadership in the post WWII era. The discussion will be informed by Richard Haass’ 2017 book A World in Disarray: American Foreign Policy and the Crisis of the Old Order, specifically the chapter entitled World Order 2.0, which is available at the library. Topics will include Russia, China, North Korea and the Mideast, as well as terrorism, the cyber world, climate change, and nuclear weapons. All are welcome!

