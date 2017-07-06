A Taste of the Market – Camden Farmers’ Market

Saturday, July 15, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Camden Farmers' Market, 116 Washington Street, Camden, Maine
For more information: camdenfarmersmarket.org/
A Taste of the Market, Saturday, July 15, 10 am to 12 noon at Camden Farmers’ Market. In at tip of the hat to Camden’s Harbor Arts & Books Fair, market members will be practicing the art of using locally grown and produced foodstuff to whip up some yummy dishes for sampling at each booth. Music at Market on the 15th will be provided by Will Neals & Andre Lascouix.
Camden Farmers’ Market is located at 116 Washington Street and offers a wide array of fresh local produce, meats, cheeses, baked goods, seafood, wood fired pizza, dairy products, value added foodstuff, seedlings and herb plants, fresh cut herbs, maple syrup, fresh mushrooms, locally produced tofu and select hand crafts. Open Saturdays from 9am to 12 noon, and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6pm.
