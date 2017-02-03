A Raisin in the Sun will be shown at Vose Library on 2/13 at 7pm

Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, Maine

For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/a-raisin-in-the-sun/

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Rd, Union

** Fan Favorite Movie: A Raisin in the Sun

** Monday, February 13, 7pm.

A socially conscious drama about a struggling African-American family on the South Side of Chicago. 1961, Not rated. A strong, proud woman has raised a family in a crowded apartment, where everyone has different dreams and ambitions and they struggle to make ends meet. When she becomes the beneficiary of a life insurance payment, suddenly the family is in conflict over how the money should be spent. Free and open to the public. For more information on this and other library events, go to www.voselibrary.org.

