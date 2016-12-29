A Photographer’s Tale

swhplibrary
Posted Dec. 29, 2016, at 3:20 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

Photographer J.K. Putnam will give a talk at the Southwest Harbor Public Library, Wednesday evening, January 11, 6:00. Featuring images from his childhood through his current work photographing the scenic landscapes of Acadia, Putnam will present a personal and retrospective slideshow demonstrating the power a photograph has to seed memory, invoke emotion, and tell a story, no matter the camera used to capture it.

John (J.K.) Putnam specializes as an editorial and outdoor photographer and teaches photography workshops year round on Mount Desert Island. Since 2005, his work has been published in dozens of photography and design books as well as major online editorials such as Wired and The Guardian. Since 2014 he has been shortlisted every year, in multiple categories, by the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, held annually by the Natural History Museum, London, as well as the International Garden Photographer of the Year competition, held annually by the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew. Putnam’s photographs will be on display at the Library for the month of January. For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.

