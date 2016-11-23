A North Country Christmas with The North Country Strings

By Parnel Hesketh
Posted Nov. 23, 2016, at 1:27 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Unitarian Universalist Church, Main Street, Sangerville, Maine

For more information: 207-924-0180

Sunday, December 11, 2016 at 2 p.m.

(Snow date Saturday, December 17, 2016 at 2 p.m.)

Unitarian Universalist Church

Corner of Church Street and Main Street (Route 23)

Sangerville, Maine

Let the sweet sounds of

fiddles & flute, drums & guitars, cello & bass,

and the beautiful vocals of this original North Woods Ensemble

fill you with the joy and spirit of the holiday season!

Admission by Donation to support the church food cupboard

Refreshments will be served.

(Parking is suggested in the Sangerville Town Hall parking lot.)

For more information please contact Ruth Fogg 924-0180

