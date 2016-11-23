A North Country Christmas with The North Country Strings

Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Unitarian Universalist Church, Main Street, Sangerville, Maine
For more information: 207-924-0180
Let the sweet sounds of
fiddles & flute, drums & guitars, cello & bass,
and the beautiful vocals of this original North Woods Ensemble
fill you with the joy and spirit of the holiday season!
Admission by Donation to support the church food cupboard
Refreshments will be served.
(Parking is suggested in the Sangerville Town Hall parking lot.)
For more information please contact Ruth Fogg 924-0180
