A North Country Christmas by The North Country Strings in Sangerville, Pittsfield and Orono

Posted Dec. 09, 2016, at 1:02 p.m.

“A North Country Christmas” with The North Country Strings will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Church and Main streets in Sangerville; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18,  at First Baptist Church, 245 Main St., Pittsfield; 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at The Inn at Dirigo Pines, Alumni Drive, Orono.

Let the sweet sounds of fiddles and flute, drums and guitars, cello and bass, and the beautiful vocals of this original North Woods ensemble fill you with the joy and spirit of the holiday season. Admission by donation. For information, contact Ruth Fogg at 924-0180.

 

