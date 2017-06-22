A night of improv set for Bucksport in August

BUCKSPORT — Bucksport’s Wednesday on Main summer event program, generously sponsored by Darling’s of Augusta, Bangor and Ellsworth and the Town of Bucksport is proud to partner with the Penobscot Theatre Company to create a night of family-friendly improv with Dennis Price and Amy Roeder. Children of all ages welcome, adults, too! This event will take place 5;30 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, August 23 at the Alamo Theatre, 85 Main Street, Bucksport.

For over 40 years, Bangor’s Penobscot Theatre Company has produced hundreds of plays and created a magical world of joy and wonder for kids (of all ages) through their innovative educational and summer programs. Wednesday On Main brings you area improv pros Dennis Price and Amy Roeder, who have created a two-person, improv tutorial evening and show. They’ll call kids up as volunteers throughout the show, and ask them to join at the end for a round of “Freeze” – as family-friendly as it can be!! Marcia Gallagher music-directs this show, that is based on suggestions from the audience, just like “Whose Line Is It Anyway!” Who knows, you might even get to be part of the act! Don’t miss this one of a kind show!

Dennis Price, founder of Capital City Improv, studied and performed improvisation in Chicago with The Second City and IO Theater(formerly ImprovOlympic). Since coming to Maine in 1998, Dennis has worked as an actor, performer, improviser, teacher, and director. He worked with the Theater at Monmouth for 12 years, and he was also seen at the Penobscot Theater in Bangor and The Public Theater in Lewiston. During the summer, he performs with ImprovAcadia in Bar Harbor. Currently, Dennis teaches Theatre at Winthrop High School and also directs the drama program. He lives in Readfield with his beautiful wife Dania, and Charlotte, the wonder poodle.

Amy Roeder is the Director of Education at Penobscot Theatre. Amy has been a professional improvisor and improv teacher for 19 years, working for companies such as Improv Acadia in Bar Harbor, Capital City Improv (Augusta), Improv Asylum (Boston) and Chicago’s famed Second City among others. In addition to teaching improv for performance, Amy has brought improv skills training to several companies including Halyard Health Care, Starcom MediaVest, the US District Court and Archer Gray Consulting. Amy has been an invited instructor to improv festivals all over the world (or at least the western hemisphere, though she’s working on that).

No admission, but your donations are gratefully accepted. Suggested donation $5. For information, call Paula Kee at 207-266-799, or visit www.bucksportwom.com.

