A NEW PERSPECTIVE ; EXERCISE AS PREVENTATIVE MEDICINE ENHANCEFITNESS

TO BE OFFERED AT SPECTRUM GENERATIONS COASTAL COMMUNITY CENTER

One of the greatest gifts you can give yourself this holiday season is the gift of health and wellness, so after you are done baking and celebrating, make sure you take time to look after yourself and to view exercise from a new perspective, preventative medicine. Speaking of the New Year, when setting those New Year’s exercise and health resolutions make sure that participating in Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center’s new evidence-based health and wellness program EnhanceFitness is on your list.

EnhanceFitness Helps older adults at all levels of fitness become more active, energized and empowered to sustain independent lives. A full hour of fun, EnhanceFitness focuses on dynamic cardiovascular exercise, strength training, balance and flexibility. Everything adults, no matter their stage life, need to maintain health and function as they age.

In a typical class, participants will experience:

A certified instructor with special training in bringing out the physical best from older adults

• A 5-minute warm-up to get the blood flowing to the muscles

• A 20-minute aerobics workout that gets participants moving, or a walking workout to lively music that the class chooses

• A 5-minute cool-down

• A 20-minute strength training workout with soft ankle and wrist weights (0 up to 20 pounds)

• A 10-minute stretching workout to keep the muscles flexible

• Balance exercises throughout the class

• Lots of opportunities for participants to make new friends and acquaintances

Advanced professional Senior Fitness instructor and personal trainer will be facilitating the Coastal Community Center’s new EnhanceFitness program beginning on Monday, January 9 at 10:30 a.m. Classes will meet at 10:30 a.m. for one hour Monday, Wednesday and Friday. January participation fee: $36 for 9 sessions. Drop in fee: $5 per class.

EnhanceFitness classes do not require any special or expensive equipment. Spectrum’s certified instructor Robin Maginn, who has completed the EnhanceFitness training, will safely lead the class through an hour of dynamic exercises at a pace that’s right for the participants. For more information, to register and to schedule your mandatory physical evaluation call 563-1363. Physical evaluations, which must be completed before community members will be able to join the EnhanceFitness class, will take place from Monday, January 3 through Friday, January 6. The Coastal Community Center is located at 521 Main Street in Damariscotta.

