A Meeting of the Mind: Integrating Prayer, Meditation and Mindfulness into Psychotherapy

Thursday, April 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Sweetser, 2 Pendleton Dr., Saco, Maine For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php

This workshop will examine the potential for growth for both clients and therapists when prayer, meditation and mindfulness are integrated into psychotherapy. We will explore the phenomenological commonalities and differences of these practices, and the ways therapeutic effectiveness and psychosocial outcomes are potentiated when the ancient and the “new” meet within the quiet mind. Participants will explore the spiritual and scientific

benefits available to guide and heal when one of these practices is used as part of a clinical intervention. Related exercises will provide attendees with a personal experience of prayer, meditation and mindfulness and an opportunity to discuss applications within their practice settings.

Bette Freedson, LCSW

