Tuesday, June 13, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us
The Southwest Harbor Public Library will screen A Man and a Woman on Tuesday, June 13 at 6:30PM. Sensationally popular when it was released in 1966, the film stars Jean-Louis Trintignant (The Conformist, Z, My Night at Maud’s) and Anouk Aimee (La Dolce Vita, 8 1/2) and tells the achingly romantic story of Jean, a race driver, and Anne, a film script supervisor. Both Jean and Anne have lost their spouses in heartbreaking circumstances. But when widow and widower find each other at the boarding school their children both attend, they strike a friendship. This leads to an affair, which leads to ravishing cinematography and the enchanting and famous score that will keep you humming for the rest of the summer.
A surprise hit in Europe and America, A Man and a Woman was appealing for its glamorous stars and its contemporary take on romance. The film won two Academy Awards including Best Foreign Film as well as top prize at the Cannes Film Festival in France. A Man and a Woman is rarely screened and DVD copies are scarce. So, if you have even a small romantic bone in your body you will not want to miss the perfect date movie and the film that is said to have launched a thousand perfume ads, A Man and a Woman. This screening is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.
