BRUNSWICK, Maine: On Tuesday, April 11, at 7:00 p.m., the Brunswick Democratic Committee is sponsoring a forum, entitled A Health Care Conversation: ACA Repeal and Replace – What’s Next?, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick at 1 Middle Street. A question and answer session will follow a panel discussion.

The forum will provide community members with an opportunity to learn about how proposed legislation might affect health care and coverage. It will not be a lecture, a political debate, or a protest, but rather a chance to hear brief remarks and then ask questions about the proposals and what they mean for the Brunswick community. This free event is open to the public, and everyone in the Brunswick area is invited to attend.

Panelists will be: Joel Allumbaugh, CEO, National Worksite Benefit Group, Inc., and former Director of the Center for Health Reform Initiatives at The Maine Heritage Policy Center; Trish Riley, CEO, National Academy for State Health Policy; and Lois Skillings, President and CEO, Mid Coast-Parkview Health. Pat Ryan, former Executive Director, Maine Human Rights Commission, will moderate the forum.

The church building is accessible to people with disabilities. There is a temporary drop off and pick up parking space on Middle Street, and longer term parking is available on Middle Street, Pleasant Street, and Town Hall Place.

For more information, please contact Michelle Small at msmall@gwi.net or (207) 522-2012.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →