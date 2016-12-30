“A Force More Powerful to be Shown in Bangor

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow Street, Suite 100, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-942-9343; peacectr.org

A Force More Powerful will be shown on Friday, January 13th at 6:30 p.m. at Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine 96 Harlow Street, Suite 100; Bangor, ME 04401, The showing is free and open to the public and will be followed by a discussion.It is part of a commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday weekend. Co-Sponsored by the Bangor Racial and Economic Justice Coalition

Inspired by his studies in India of Ghandi’s work, as well as the Montgomery Alabama bus boycott led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rev. James Lawson begins in 1960 to train black and white college students in nonviolent methods to desegregate city lunch counters in February 1960. First, they are ignored, but when they return again and again, they are beaten and jailed. The resulting outrage in the African American community leads to a boycott of downtown stores. The bombing of a prominent black lawyer’s house prompts the students to confront the mayor. After he is forced to admit that segregation is wrong, Nashville begins to desegregate.

