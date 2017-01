Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Orono Public Library, 39 Pine St., Orono, Maine For more information: 207-866-5060; library.orono.org

Kevin Tracewski, local Maine author, will share his tips and tricks, his favorite fishing holes and fisherman lore of maine. Hear the man who wrote the book on Maine fishing, “A Fishermans Guide to Maine.”

