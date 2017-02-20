A Few Bangor Toastmasters Members Will Be Judges for local Bangor Lion’s Club Speak-Out Contest on March 1, 2017

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Season's Restaurant, Down Under Club, 427 Main Street, Bangor, MAINE For more information: 2079470087; facebook.com/BangorToastmasters

February 20, 2017, Bangor, Maine. Please join the Bangor Toastmasters Club #897 members at the Bangor Lion’s Club’s Speak Out speech contest on Wednesday, March 1 at 7 pm at Season’s Down Under club, Main Street, Bangor. Four high schools will be represented: Brewer, John Bapst, Bangor, and Hampden Academy.

“Our club is excited to have three of its members serve as judges for the Speak Out contest,” commented Paula Baines, VP Education for the Bangor Toastmasters Club #897. Adding, it is a great opportunity to see the upcoming speaking talent in our area.

Please note, Bangor Toastmasters Club’s March 1 meeting has been cancelled. Another meeting on March 29 at 7 pm at Beal College has been scheduled.

For more information on the Bangor Lion’s Club Speak Out contest-

Please contact Bangor Lion’s Club member:

Jack Keenan at ajackkeenan@gmail.com.

Submitted by:

Paula Baines, VP Education

207-944-0838

Bangor Toastmasters Club, Bangor, ME

Website: http://bangor.toastmastersclubs.org

Blog: http://bangorspeaksup.wordpress.com/

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BangorToastmasters

Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/bangortoastmasters/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bgrtm897

