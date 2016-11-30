A Downeast Messiah

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: First Congregational Church of Blue Hill, 22 Tenney Hill, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-613-5454; bluehillbach.org

Saturday, December 17 – 7:30 PM: Blue Hill Bach presents the Christmas selections from Handel’s Messiah, with orchestra and chorus under the direction of Gerald Wheeler. Soloists include Erin Chenard and Michele Corbeil, sopranos; Marcia Gronewold Sly and Lorna Stephens, mezzo sopranos; Catharine Cloutier and Ellenore Tarr, altos; Francis John Vogt, tenor; John David Adams, bass; and Max Hurvitt, trumpet. In the Blue Hill Bach tradition, the audience will be invited to join in singing the “Hallelujah” chorus at the end of the evening. At Blue Hill Congregational Church. Admission $25 general/$10 students/under 18 FREE. For tickets and information: www.bluehillbach.org or (207) 613-5454.

