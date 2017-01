Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Penobscot Theatre Company, 131 Main St., Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-942-3333

BANGOR, Maine — Penobscot Theatre Company presents “A Day in the Life: A Beatles Experience,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 131 Center St. Box office 942-3333.

