A Cut Above The Rest

Ray’s Meat Market on Dyer Bay Road in Steuben has been open for business since 1973. Located off Route 1, it is a mainstay in Washington County. I recently caught up with Ray Carignan, age 87, owner of Ray’s Meat Market.

Carignan started cutting meat in Connecticut, and after moving to Maine, he started his own meat market. “My wife wanted me to come up because it’s quiet. So, I came up here and started to cut meat,” he said. “It’s all about the fisherman as they go to work. I have a lot of meats here. A nice, big sandwich with a hard roll. They like to eat. You go down to the bay, and you see the fishing boats, and they are my customers. I get a few clam diggers and tourists.”

Carignan makes around 80 sandwiches a week. He told me that when visiting a national sandwich chain, the meat seems to be cut with razor blades, and the sandwiches have little meat in them, in his opinion.

“In the summertime, the tourists like their meat grilled rather than using the frying pan. The hamburgers and hot dogs are quick to go. They love my pork chops. The sharp cheese is also popular,” Carignan said. “They keep coming back, and when I was closed for awhile, they asked me to open up.”

“At times, I get 70 to 80 men coming in here so they can get out of the house,” said Carignan. “They like to chew the fat.”

Carignan purchases western steer meat, and he has 8 to 10 cases on hand. “They like those steaks, and the fishermen like two Italian’s for supper sometimes,” he said.

Carignan makes hamburger out of pieces of steak ends and roast. He carries just about any meat you want. “The fat makes the flavor,” he said. Carignan has orders for pigs feet, ham steaks, ribeye, loads of pork chops, liver, haddock, and pickled eggs. “Anything for the customer,” he said.

Carignan also cut meat in the Army and at the local Navy base while working for a brief time at a store. On Sundays, he cooks for 15 members of his family. “It’s all meat and potatoes; the parking lot is full,” he said. “Growing up, we had a big family.”

“Sometimes, I take a snooze, and the door will open, and somebody wants a piece of meat. I get out of my rocker. Thank God, I’m not a sound sleeper. I have bad legs, but slowly, I get up and greet them,” Carignan went on. “I don’t make much money, but I do my thing. My customers see some special cut of meat, and they get it – that makes me happy.”

Carignan said, “You make it what you want it to be. I don’t like State aid or sitting around for free food stamps. I couldn’t live like that; it’s not my thing. You learn a lot over 40 years. I just want to make a few bucks on a piece of meat.”

