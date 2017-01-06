Outdoors

A Conversation with Lucas St. Clair

By Joyce Mongeau
Posted Jan. 06, 2017, at 12:24 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress Street, Portland , Maine

For more information: 207-774-1822; mainehistory.org

Join us for a conversation between Lucas St. Clair, the man behind the newly named North Woods national monument, and Steve Bromage, MHS Executive Director.

The Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument in Maine’s northern woods region came by the determination and grit of St. Clair. This federally protected land promises to revolutionize the region’s economy, but it did not happen without controversy. Questions about its future still remain.

Guests will learn more about this vast area of land given to the American people, and have an opportunity to ask their own questions. Wine and light refreshments will be served. Plus: see the exhibition Designing Acadia: Creating Maine’s National Park Experience before it closes!

