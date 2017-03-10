Thursday, March 23, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress Street, Portland , Maine
For more information: 207-774-1822; mainehistory.org
Join us at the Maine Historical Society for a conversation with Adam Cote, one of the individuals featured in our Veterans’ Voices exhibition, and Steve Bromage, MHS Executive Director.
Guests will learn about issues currently facing Maine’s veterans including job and housing security, and have an opportunity to ask their own questions from Cote, an attorney, 20-year veteran of the Maine Army National Guard, and renewable energy advocate presently considering a run in the 2018 Maine gubernatorial race.
Wine and light refreshments will be served.
$5 for MHS Members & Veterans; $10 general admission.
