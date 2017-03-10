A Conversation with Adam Cote

By Joyce Mongeau
Posted March 10, 2017, at 12:27 p.m.

Thursday, March 23, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress Street, Portland , Maine

For more information: 207-774-1822; mainehistory.org

Join us at the Maine Historical Society for a conversation with Adam Cote, one of the individuals featured in our Veterans’ Voices exhibition, and Steve Bromage, MHS Executive Director.

Guests will learn about issues currently facing Maine’s veterans including job and housing security, and have an opportunity to ask their own questions from Cote, an attorney, 20-year veteran of the Maine Army National Guard, and renewable energy advocate presently considering a run in the 2018 Maine gubernatorial race.

Wine and light refreshments will be served.

$5 for MHS Members & Veterans; $10 general admission.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine mogul buys, plans to reopen iconic midcoast lobster poundMaine mogul buys, plans to reopen iconic midcoast lobster pound
  2. ‘Gross negligence’: Patagonia founder, Maine native calls out LePage for anti-monument stance‘Gross negligence’: Patagonia founder, Maine native calls out LePage for anti-monument stance
  3. LePage’s potato remarks puzzle industry expertsLePage’s potato remarks puzzle industry experts
  4. Search continues for missing Arundel woman whose husband was found deadSearch continues for missing Arundel woman whose husband was found dead
  5. Next chapter: Bangor bookseller trades retail for book-inspired adventureNext chapter: Bangor bookseller trades retail for book-inspired adventure

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs