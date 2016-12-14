A celebration of food ministry in Belfast

Greater Bay Area Ministerium

BELFAST, Maine — For more than 10 years, Sue and Russell Wing directed the Greater Bay Area Ministerium Food Cupboard at the United Methodist Church on Mill Road.

In honor of their devotion and work, as well as the ongoing work of the food cupboard, a celebration dinner was held Oct. 8, at the United Methodist Church. Although Sue Wing was unable to attend for health reasons, Russell Wing recapped their years of service, reminding all present of the need for food support in our communities.

The Wings responded to hunger in many ways: making sure emergency food was available at the church and even from their home; ordering sufficient quantities of food from Good Shepherd Food Bank; organizing food contributions of all sizes; contacting and thanking donors; maintaining records; and performing the many tasks required to manage an operation of this size.

The GBAM Food Cupboard helps more than 300 families with food support.

All present enjoyed a delicious spaghetti dinner with salad, garlic bread and assorted desserts. The Wings received gifts, including an etched glass plaque honoring their long, dedicated service.

The food cupboard is governed by a board of directors that reports to GBAM. Dave Johnson is the Food Cupboard manager, with assistance from many volunteers from throughout the community, including members of the following churches: Belfast United Methodist Church; Belfast Area Friends Meeting; First Baptist Church; The First Church in Belfast, United Church of Christ; St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church; St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church; and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Belfast.

Board members include Rev. Joel Krueger, David Johnson, Patty Sheehan and Richard Fiske, Tom Duplessie, Cindy and Dick Frost, Greg Todd, Harold Jones, Taylor Pancoast and Treasurer John Arrison.

If anyone in the greater Belfast area needs help with food assistance, the distribution dates for December are 9-11:30 a.m. Fridays, Dec. 16 and 30, at United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Lane. 218-1213.

