Saturday, June 24, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Nokomis Regional High School , Williams Road, Newport, Maine
A Celebration of Donn Fendler will take place on Saturday, June 24, at 2:00 pm at Nokomis Regional High School on Williams Road in Newport, ME. This celebration is open to the public.
The Nokomis Army JROTC Color Guard and Scout Troop 63 will march in to commence the event. Other scouts attending that day are encouraged to wear their uniforms. The Center Drive Middle School band and chorus members from Orrington, under the direction of music teacher Pauline Miller, will perform military music in addition to several of Fendler’s favorite songs. Speakers, including Donn’s son, Dennis, and twin brother, Ryan, will share favorite memories of Fendler. A special remembrance video will be shown, one created just for this event by producers, Ryan Cook and Derek Desmond, who are working on the forthcoming movie “Lost on a Mountain in Maine.”
Donn Fendler passed away in Maine on October 10, 2016 at the age of ninety. He was best known for his 1939 legendary survival experience of being lost as a twelve-year-old boy for nine days on Mount Katahdin and the wilderness around Maine’s tallest peak. His story, told in the classic book “Lost on a Mountain in Maine” and the graphic novel “Lost Trail,” has been read by thousands of Maine school children.
Fendler went on to a career in the military including two years in the Navy and twenty-eight years in the Army, serving as a Green Beret and retiring at the rank of lieutenant colonel. He then split his time between his winter home in Clarksville, Tennessee, and his summer home in Newport, Maine. Up until his death, Fendler was still sharing his story at many Maine schools, nursing homes, and public events.
