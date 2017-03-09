A Bright Idea!

Saturday, March 25, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine
A Climate to Thrive will be giving away LED bulbs at the Southwest Harbor Public Library Saturday, March 25, 9:00am – 1:00pm. Come to the Library March 25 and get six free LED bulbs.
An LED bulb used 80% less energy than an incandescent bulb. One LED bulb provides 35,000 hours of light compared to an incandescent bulb which only provides 1200 hours of light. Save money, save energy, save the environment – try it out!
A Climate to Thrive is a local organization dedicated to reducing community consumption of energy as a way to address climate change.
For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.
