Community

A Bright Idea!

A Climate to Thrive
By swhplibrary,
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted March 09, 2017, at 3:09 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

A Climate to Thrive will be giving away LED bulbs at the Southwest Harbor Public Library Saturday, March 25, 9:00am – 1:00pm. Come to the Library March 25 and get six free LED bulbs.

An LED bulb used 80% less energy than an incandescent bulb. One LED bulb provides 35,000 hours of light compared to an incandescent bulb which only provides 1200 hours of light. Save money, save energy, save the environment – try it out!

A Climate to Thrive is a local organization dedicated to reducing community consumption of energy as a way to address climate change.

For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Body of missing Sanford woman foundBody of missing Sanford woman found
  2. Bonny Eagle coach admits to prior relationship with cheerleader when they were both studentsBonny Eagle coach admits to prior relationship with cheerleader when they were both students
  3. Mississippi is on the verge of giving $45 million to Bath Iron Works competitorMississippi is on the verge of giving $45 million to Bath Iron Works competitor
  4. Maine islanders again deny liquor baron’s bid to sell alcohol at restaurantMaine islanders again deny liquor baron’s bid to sell alcohol at restaurant
  5. Maine scallopers ‘won’t back down’ to big out-of-state boats over lopsided catchesMaine scallopers ‘won’t back down’ to big out-of-state boats over lopsided catches